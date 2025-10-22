Spooky season staple starts soon at Kelowna's Mission Creek
Spooky season staple starts
A spooky season staple fit for the whole family is about to get underway at Kelowna's Mission Creek Regional Park.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan said in a media release that it is holding its annual Spooktacular event on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mission Creek Regional Park.
The event includes a free pumpkin carving workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission Creek picnic shelter. Pumpkins, tools and supplies will be provided; just bring your creativity and register online at bit.ly/RDCO-pumpkin-workshop. Registration is required to ensure there are enough pumpkins for everyone.
Visitors can wear their favourite Halloween costumes and enjoy a festive walk along the park trails, decorated with spooky scenes and creatively carved pumpkins.
Event attendees will vote for their favourite designs, and the top three pumpkins will each win a prize pack valued at $150. Winners will be announced on RDCO social media channels following the event.
Carved pumpkins, complete with battery-powered tealights, can be dropped off between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Leckie entrance. If you would like to take your pumpkin home, please pick it up between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. after the event. Unclaimed pumpkins will be recycled.
It's a free, drop-in family event but non-perishable food donations are welcome in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Pets should be kept at home.
More Kelowna News
- MLA hosting town hallsPenticton-Summerland - 12:03 pm
- Fleet retired after jet crashBusiness - 12:01 pm
- 24 Seven store backPenticton - 11:55 am
- Chief wants DRIPA to stayBC - 11:44 am
- Warns against deal with ICEBC - 11:43 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gremmy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library