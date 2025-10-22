Kelowna News

Spooky season staple starts soon at Kelowna's Mission Creek

Photo: RDCO The Regional District of Central Okanagan invites residents to celebrate the Halloween season at the annual Spooktacular event on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mission Creek Regional Park.

A spooky season staple fit for the whole family is about to get underway at Kelowna's Mission Creek Regional Park.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan said in a media release that it is holding its annual Spooktacular event on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mission Creek Regional Park.

The event includes a free pumpkin carving workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission Creek picnic shelter. Pumpkins, tools and supplies will be provided; just bring your creativity and register online at bit.ly/RDCO-pumpkin-workshop. Registration is required to ensure there are enough pumpkins for everyone.

Visitors can wear their favourite Halloween costumes and enjoy a festive walk along the park trails, decorated with spooky scenes and creatively carved pumpkins.

Event attendees will vote for their favourite designs, and the top three pumpkins will each win a prize pack valued at $150. Winners will be announced on RDCO social media channels following the event.

Carved pumpkins, complete with battery-powered tealights, can be dropped off between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Leckie entrance. If you would like to take your pumpkin home, please pick it up between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. after the event. Unclaimed pumpkins will be recycled.

It's a free, drop-in family event but non-perishable food donations are welcome in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Pets should be kept at home.