Kelowna News

Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron hosting bingo night

Cadet bingo back again

Photo: Flight Sergeant Tayla Prodger The 243 Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron are holding a fun Bingo Night on Friday, October 24th 2025.

Bingo for a good cause is back again.

The 243 Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, the largest cadet group in the B.C. Interior with close to 140 cadets, is raising money for essential equipment, training resources, and activities for its cadets.

The fun bingo night goes Friday, October 24th at the East Kelowna Community Hall from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The RCACS has been in Kelowna for more than 60 years, helping to provide leadership, aviation, and personal development opportunities for youth between the ages of 12 and 18.

This RCACS offers diverse programs that help foster well-rounded individuals including:

Aviation activities

Citizenship and community involvement

Leadership skills

Fitness and wellbeing

Personal development

Specialized teams: effective speaking, drill and ceremonial, pipes and drums, band, marksmanship and biathlon.

Experiential Learning: Like recent trips to Cold Lake Air Force Base in Alberta and Comox Air Force Base in Vancouver Island.

For tickets or more information on this adult only event, click here. Or contact Mr. Warren Mullins at [email protected].