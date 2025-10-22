Kelowna News

Students from Central Okanagan schools join protest over recent Kelowna Regional Transit fare increases

Students join transit protest

Cindy White

A couple of dozen students from high schools in the Central Okanagan hopped on the bus to participate in a protest outside the Kelowna Regional Transit garage on Tuesday afternoon.

Ironically, some of them arrived late because the bus was not on time to pick them up after school.

The protest was organized by Silver Wadien, who is upset over recent fare increases and the elimination of transfers.

A single ride now costs $3, up from $2.50. The changes that took effect on October 1 also removed the 90-minute time-restricted digital and paper transfers. That forces some riders to buy a second $3 pass, which then becomes a day pass.

“We are here today for a few very specific reasons,” Wadien told the small crowd. “To insist they return senior and student pricing – to return to the usual $2.50 fare, to bring back transfers and tickets and demand shelters and benches for even the most remote stops.”

Wadien argues that not only are fares rising, but riders are being denied a “good quality” transit system.

“They keep leaving us stranded, cancelling buses, buses are late. It’s not fair to any of us,” he said.

George Elliot Secondary student Jayden Anchikoski said that often the buses are late or don’t end up coming on his Route 90.

“We only have one bus route every hour or one bus route every two hours and it’s not enough.

“The bus is always packed after school – the 4:15 bus that we take to Vernon, it’s always packed. Sometimes we don't get on,” said Anchikoski.

“I think that we need more bus routes and I think that ages 18 and under should be able to ride the bus for no charge,” he added.

A member of the Okanagan Transit Alliance stopped by to show his support. The alliance is a grassroots lobby group that advocates for a publicly-managed transit system instead of the current model. The bus service is contracted out to Transdev, an international private-sector company.

Eric Solland, a mechanic, union representative and member of the Okanagan Transit Alliance, said bus drivers are facing the brunt of anger over the higher fares.

“We would really like people to understand that this isn’t something that the drivers have decided on. This isn’t even really something that the company, the private corporation, has decided on. This is something that has been brought down by BC Transit,” said Solland.

The changes were implemented following a fare review process that included consultation between BC Transit and local government partners, including the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna, the districts of Peachland and Lake Country, the Westbank First Nation and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Along with the higher single-ride fare and the elimination of transfers, monthly passes went up and 10-Ride fare products were discontinued.

Wadien is hoping the protest will at least lead to a meeting with municipal leaders, BC Transit and the operator of Kelowna Regional Transit to discuss walking back some of the changes.