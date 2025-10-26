Kelowna News

Kelowna Fire and RCMP share Halloween safety tips to keep families safe

Avoid scares, stay safe

Photo: Madison Reeve Halloween safety reminder

As Halloween approaches and children across Kelowna gear up for a night of costumes and candy, the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) and Kelowna RCMP are reminding families that safety should be a top priority during the spooky celebrations.

This year, local fire and police officials have teamed up to provide key safety reminders for trick-or-treaters and homeowners alike.

Whether you're heading out for trick-or-treating or hosting at home, KFD and RCMP recommend the following:

Choose safe costumes: Avoid costumes that are overly long or flowing, as they can cause tripping or catch fire.

Increase visibility: Use glow sticks, flashlights, reflective tape, or light-coloured costumes to ensure children are visible to drivers.

Use caution with masks: Masks should have large enough eye holes to allow for proper vision.

Keep away from open flames: Remind children to steer clear of candles and jack-o'-lanterns.

Teach fire safety: Children should know how to stop, drop, and roll in case their clothing catches fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department is also issuing a strong warning against unauthorized fireworks, which are prohibited in Kelowna without a proper permit.

“There are very few urban centers in BC that still allow permits for recreational fireworks,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer with the KFD.

“Not only is the unauthorized use of fireworks a danger to inexperienced operators and those observing, but it also poses a significant fire risk to surrounding trees, grasses, and dry areas.”