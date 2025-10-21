Premier says Kelowna area MLA's vaccine comments are 'incomprehensible, unforgivable'
Eby blasts MLA's remarks
B.C.’s premier chastised a Kelowna area MLA Tuesday for dusting off vaccine doubt on the cusp of flu season.
“This antivax philosophy, which has no grounding in science, proposes to send unvaccinated workers into our long term care facilities and hospitals with children who are fighting cancer and with seniors who are clinging to life and expose them to Covid and the flu and measles. It is incomprehensible. It is unforgivable,” Premier David Eby said.
“Raising anxiety among British Columbians about vaccination right at the beginning of flu season … when we need people to go to get vaccines to protect vulnerable populations … to attack that act of service, to say that it is problematic and wrong is a betrayal.”
Eby’s comments were directed to Kelowna Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong. He indicated that anyone who brought that ideology into the legislature should apologize to British Columbians.
Armstrong's offending remarks were that the government’s COVID-19 mandates were “reckless and unscientific” and drove “7,000 health care workers out of the system, getting frontline care and putting British Columbians lives at risk.”
She later added that vaccine policies during the Covid era are why there are issues in B.C.’s healthcare system, pointing to the current mass exodus of OBGYNs from Kamloops’s hospital and the paediatrician shortage at Kelowna General Hospital earlier in the year. Neither physician group have said the vaccine mandate was the cause of their concern.
“I stand here in the this house for the voice of those who don’t have a voice here— the thousands of health care workers this government cast aside.” Armstrong said.
"Here’s one other question that deserves an answer: Will the premier himself apologize to the health care workers whose lives were derailed by this government’s punitive covid policies.”
Armstrong's comments are below.
The government forced experimental vaccines on us. Today, I spoke up for the thousands who lost their jobs due to these unscientific mandates. pic.twitter.com/hiIK7JZbab— Tara Armstrong (@TaraArmstrongBC) October 21, 2025
