Drivers not stopping for school buses in the Central Okanagan
Blowing past school buses
Incidents where motorists fail to abide by the rules of the road in school zones are a constant, prompting a warning from the Central Okanagan school district.
"While our educators and drivers work to make every bus rider aware of the rules that keep them safe, School Bus Safety Awareness Week reminds our community to watch out for our children and stop preventable accidents," Gail Prokopchuk, transportation manager for Central Okanagan Public Schools, said.
"Almost daily, our bus drivers report commuters who rush past stopped school buses that have red alternating lights activated, which endangers our young bus riders."
School bus drivers want to remind Central Okanagan drivers that when they stop, you stop.
Traffic in both directions must stop for school buses showing flashing red lights and extended stop signs, because children may cross the street in front of the bus. Failure to stop for a school bus can result in a $368 fine, with escalating penalties for repeated violations.
Adults can be good role models for children when driving in school and playground areas:
- Watch your speed. A 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in playground areas from dawn until dusk, unless otherwise posted.
- Be patient. Drop off your child close to the sidewalk. Don't let them dash from the middle of the road.
- Know the law. Always yield to pedestrians and stop for school buses when their red alternating lights are flashing.
National School Bus Safety Week is a public education program to address the importance of school bus safety and is held during the third week of October every year.
