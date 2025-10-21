Kelowna News

Alan Doyle brings “Already Dancing” tour to Kelowna this March

Alan Doyle live in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Alan Doyle: March 26 in Kelowna

Canadian music icon Alan Doyle is hitting the road again—and he’s making a stop in Kelowna this spring.

The former Great Big Sea frontman will bring his 2025 Already Dancing Tour to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., with support from acclaimed East Coast folk duo The East Pointers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 24, at 12 p.m.

Doyle’s upcoming tour spans 42 dates across Canada and the U.S., kicking off February 28 in his hometown of St. John’s, Newfoundland, and wrapping up May 17 in Washington state.

The tour supports his upcoming EP Already Dancing, set to release February 20, 2026.