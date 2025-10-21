283048
281819
Kelowna News  

Monster Trucks will be roaring into Kelowna's Prospera Place in the new year

Monster trucks roar back

Rob Gibson - Oct 21, 2025 / 2:06 pm | Story: 579278

Motorsports Spectacular is heading back to Kelowna's Prospera Place for three shows in January 2026.

The fan favourite motorsport show is back by popular demand, Jan. 10 and 11, 2026, for three shows at Prospera Place, two on Saturday and one Sunday matinee.

There is a mix of matinee and evening shows available:

  • Saturday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

For the real motorsports fanatics out there, doors will be opening early for the party in the pits, where you get to meet and greet the drivers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 24, for more information or to purchase tickets click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Kelowna News

279885