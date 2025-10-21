Kelowna News

Monster Trucks will be roaring into Kelowna's Prospera Place in the new year

Monster trucks roar back

Photo: Contributed Monster Trucks are coming back to Prospera Place.

Motorsports Spectacular is heading back to Kelowna's Prospera Place for three shows in January 2026.

The fan favourite motorsport show is back by popular demand, Jan. 10 and 11, 2026, for three shows at Prospera Place, two on Saturday and one Sunday matinee.

? Announcement! MOTORSPORTS SPECTACULAR is coming to @ProsperaPlace in #Kelowna Jan 10-11, and to @SOFMCVIC in #Victoria Jan 17-18 for 3 HUGE SHOWS at each venue! Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct 24 at 10am ? https://t.co/UTklEM5IzQ pic.twitter.com/aScqj8Os5i — Select Your Tickets (@sytnews) October 21, 2025

There is a mix of matinee and evening shows available:

Saturday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

For the real motorsports fanatics out there, doors will be opening early for the party in the pits, where you get to meet and greet the drivers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 24, for more information or to purchase tickets click here.