Kelowna News

Halloween Alley brings spooky fun to Kelowna’s Upper Mission

Upper Mission gets spooky

Madison Reeve

Halloween Alley has returned to Kelowna for the spooky season, this time setting up shop in a brand-new location in the Upper Mission.

Opening on October 5, the pop-up store is already making an impression in its new neighbourhood.

“It’s been great,” said manager Abi Travis.

“The location has been great. People are very welcoming, and it’s great to be in a new neighbourhood with people who didn’t actually know we were a thing until we were up here.”

Located at 1050 Frost Road, the store is seeing steady foot traffic from a mix of curious kids and costume-hunting parents.

“We get to see a lot of different age groups because there is a school close by. It’s really nice to see the kids come in and enjoy all the animatronics and everything after school, and then the parents picking out costumes. It’s been a good experience.”

While Halloween Alley has been part of Kelowna’s Halloween scene since 2005, this is the first time it has set up in the Upper Mission.

“We’ve been a little bit all over Kelowna. “So now we can say we’ve been here too," Travis added.

This year, the store has added something new to its shelves: a “ki-dult” section, a combination of collectibles and gifts aimed at both kids and adults.

“We have figurines, mystery balls and packages, puzzles — all kinds of stuff,” Travis said.

As for this season’s trending costumes?

“K-Pop demon hunters. Everybody is looking for those costumes — kids and adults. The show came out this summer. I personally am a fan. My kids are a fan. So we were definitely expecting it, maybe just not to the degree that it was.”

Alongside the trending picks, classic costumes are still in demand.

“There’s the classics like witches and devils. A lot of people looking for Glinda and Elphaba from the Wicked movies. So that’s been perfect too.”

With Halloween falling on a Friday this year, the team is preparing for what’s expected to be the busiest stretch of the season.

For those holding out for a good deal, Travis also highlighted their post-Halloween sale on Nov. 1 and 2.