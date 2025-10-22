Kelowna News

UBCO study reveals the high return on investing in international co-operation

Trade war solutions

Photo: UBCO UBCO researchers say strategic alliances are key when it comes to protecting supply chains, especially during a time of trade wars.

New UBC Okanagan research confirms it's who you know, especially when it comes to international co-operation.

UBCO researchers say strategic alliances are key when it comes to protecting supply chains, especially during a time of trade wars.

“When countries like the United States and Canada cooperate through strong alliances, supply chains can be up to eight times more resilient. Without that co-operation, even moderate disruptions can cut profits by 20 to 30 per cent,” says Ahmadi Digehsara, an assistant professor in UBCO’s Faculty of Management.

Digehsara says creating strong global supply chain networks requires countries to make strategic decisions about facility locations, how to allocate capacity and how to manage operations across international markets.

The study, published in Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review, shows that while spreading operations across countries can help during natural disasters or local shutdowns, it does little against systemic and intentional actions like tariffs or quotas.

Digehsara's research demonstrates that strong and strategic international alliances—not just diversification—are key to protecting supply chains from political trade disruptions.

“The tariffs under President Donald Trump showed the world how quickly trade policies can disrupt entire industries. Companies with alliances were able to keep business moving, while others faced sudden costs and uncertainty,” says Digehsara.

The study was a collaboration between UBCO researchers Ahmadi Digehsara and Amir Ardestani-Jaafari, as well as Sam Aflaki from HEC Paris Business School. They developed a two-stage model that simulates strategic alliances and includes long-term planning for things like facility location and capacity.