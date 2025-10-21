Kelowna News

Date for a public open house on plans to redevelop Kelowna Springs Golf Course has been changed

Photo: Denciti Development Rough drawing of plans for Penno Road property

If you were planning to attend an open house concerning redevelopment plans for the Kelowna Springs Golf Course site, take note of a change to the date.

The open house, originally scheduled for Wednesday evening, has been pushed back a month.

The open house is now scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20

It will take place in the Kelowna Springs clubhouse from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Representatives of property owners Denciti Development will be on hand to discuss plans for the 106.4 acre property.

Those plans unveiled in June, include an industrial park on the west portion of the property including a pickleball dome, while the remainder of the property will remain operational as a nine-hole golf course.

Denciti and owners of the golf course operation recently came to terms on a 15-year lease to keep the golf course operational with two five-year options.

In order for the plan to proceed, city council will have to approve a change in zoning for the portion of the property proposed for the industrial park.

The rezoning application is expected to come before council in the coming months.

Possible redevelopment of the property has been the subject of much controversy since Denciti purchased the property for north of $30 million in the fall of 2022.

The future land use of the property was changed from private recreation to industrial in the 2040 Official Community Plan.

Upon learning of the change, Coun. Luke Stack led a charge to have the designation reverted back. The issue became a major election platform for many running in the 2022 election and the new council eventually voted to change the OCP designation back to private recreation.

The city even made overtures to Denciti to buy back the property, but were unsuccessful.

Public comments from the open house will be included in a staff presentation once the application goes before city council at a future date.