Bovine buzz at Biggie: Herd of cows sets off flurry of posts on Big White Facebook group

Photo: Cathy Cyr A herd of cows has been wandering around Big White Ski Resort in recent days.

Even the cows are after some “Okanagan Champagne powder” at Big White.

A herd of cattle has been spotted wandering in and out of the ski resort near Kelowna over the past week and people who live on the mountain have been putting up photos on the local Facebook group.

On Monday morning, Kevin Davis posted a photo of the cows lying down for a rest under the overhang of the balconies at Ptarmigan Inn, with the caption “Today it’s the Ptarmooooogan”.

Jacky Martin then weighed in with another picture of the bovine visitors. The post read, “The lawn moooing team stopped by to take care of my weeds. Thanks, Ladies!”

On Sunday, Cathy Cyr posted photos of the herd moseying past the Big White Fire Department.

“I guess the cows knew snow was coming,” she wrote.

Big White recorded approximately 30 centimetres of snow over the weekend, and an early open to the ski season is not out of the question.

According to locals on the hill, the cows are owned by a cattle rancher who has grazing rights for the Crown land that Big White sits on.

Big White Ski Resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said it’s been going on for years and seeing the cows wander through is a tradition at this time of year.

Photo: Kevin Davis A herd of cows takes a break outside Ptarmigan Inn.









