Contractors set to hit significant milestone in Parkinson Rec Centre construction

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre site

Less than two months into what is expected to be a two-year build, crews working on the new Parkinson Rec Centre are already set for a major milestone.

During a project update, infrastructure general manager Mac Logan explained to city councillors what is on the horizon at the site.

“The big piece of the foundation that is about to commence is one of the most significant milestones of the project, the major raft slab which is the reinforced foundational floor below the entire project,” said Logan.

“This is approximately 1,200 cubic metres of concrete which will form a thick, reinforced concrete slab and much like the raft it supports the weight of the overall project on the soil and creates stability and strength for the superstructure which is about to come out of the ground.”

That pour will take place over the next few weeks

That superstructure Logan referenced will “come up out of the ground” early next year as part of the next phase of construction.

“The walls for the pool will start to be visible, the tank for the swimming pool and the different amenities there, you will start to see structural steel go up then the beams for the major gymnasium and pool will be visible.”

Mill Creek restoration work will also begin about the same time, going concurrently with the PRC build.

The city has already spent about $20.8 million of the total $248.5 million for the project.

They have also spent about $1.3 million of the $78.4 million budgeted for the Glenmore and Mission activity centres.

Logan expects to come before council two or three times a year to update them on the progress.