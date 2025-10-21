Kelowna News

Development permit issued for new two-storey Gurdwara in Kelowna

Permit for new Sikh temple

Photo: Contributed Drawings on new Sikh Gurdwara on Benvoulin

The Sikh community has taken another big step toward realizing a new place of worship.

City council Monday unanimously approved a development permit for a new Gurdwara on Benvoulin Road.

The new temple will replace the current place of worship on Davie Road that members of the community say is too small for their growing needs.

The Benvoulin site was first proposed in 2023 and drew sharp concerns from the neighbourhood over traffic, erosion of farmland, environmental issues and noise.

They raised those concerns during a lengthy public hearing.

Council, in unanimously approving the development permit, applauded both the Sikh community and staff for working with the neighbourhood in addressing those concerns.

The developer will add 121 trees around the site, including 35 large trees, as well as 339 shrubs, partially to act as an agricultural buffer around the property.

They will also be required to install a median on Benvoulin to insure right in, right out access only.

The Gurdwara will have access from both Benvoulin and Boyd roads.

“I am happy to see all the commitments made during the rezoning have been met,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

“I’m glad to see this moving forward," added Coun. Mohini Singh.

“The congregation is growing. This is a real sign of us taking an inclusive attitude and they have done everything in their application to become an inclusive partner.”

The temple will be two storeys with a little more than 2,400 square metres of space. It will include 146 parking stalls and 11 bicycle stalls.

It will also feature two golden domes which signify the two poles of temporal and spiritual power.

The developer now has two years to receive a building permit and begin construction.