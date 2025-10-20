Kelowna News

Big White celebrates big dump of October snow

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Snow covers a vehicle at Big White Ski Resort after approximately 30 centimetres fell on the weekend.

This bodes very well for the Okanagan ski season.

Big White Ski Resort, and many others mountains in the Southern Interior, are celebrating a big dump of October snow.

Big White senior vice-presidents Michael J. Ballingall said approximately 30 centimetres has fallen in the past few days. He’s on the road right now in Quebec City, after a stop in Ottawa last weekend.

“You get to show all these different people that are attending the ski shows back east that you’ve already got snow. The phones are ringing off the wall,” said Ballingall.

“It’s not just Big White. It’s really all of B.C. All of the Kootenays, Sun Peaks, Silver Star, Big White, Revelstoke. Everybody’s getting good snow and that just bodes real well for the ski season and everybody’s early season bookings.”

Big White is schedule to open for the season on November 27, but Ballingall is not ruling out an early opening. “Yes, it’s November 27 right now, but for me, if we get a lot more snow we’ll be opening earlier.”

He calls this October snowfall not 100 per cent unusual but “really good”.

“It’s not even Halloween yet and we’re talking about big snow in the mountains,” said Ballingall.

“It’s not a dusting. It’s big snow.”

He said season ticket holders are getting excited and should give a boost to the local economy.

“You think about all the moms and dads that have got to get all the equipment for the kids. You’ve got to get your skis all waxed up. You’ve got to get new toque, new gloves. Are you getting a new jacket? Are you getting new pants?

“Then you start to think of the people that are buying groceries and the cars that come up and down, the gas. It’s a huge economic boost at this time of year for the Central Okanagan.”

Winter staff are set to start arriving later this month.

Ballingall said a lot more Canadians are booking this winter as they continue to bypass trips to the United States in favour of staying closer to home. He’s also seeing it in the sales of early bird season passes, which ended on Sunday.

“There’s new pass-holders. People that haven’t had passes for years, they’re coming back into the system. They’re really excited to be having a years on the mountain.”

Big White opened nearly a week early last ski season thanks to significant early season snowfall.