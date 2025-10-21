Kelowna News

Kelowna council gives preliminary approval to a rental apartment on Rutland Road

Photo: City of Kelowna Site of proposed Rutland Road rental apartment

Owners of a vacant lot on Rutland Road North are able to proceed to development permit after receiving initial consideration to rezone the property to the rental-only zone.

The property, between McCurdy and Hartman roads is proposed to be the site of a six-storey apartment with 60 rental units.

However, the number of units could change between now and the application for a development permit.

Planner Carla Eaton told council three neighbourhood residents voiced concern over issues related to parking.

With the rental-only zone, the developer is afforded a 10 per cent parking reduction.

However, Eaton says there are plans to include ride share stalls within the project.

Eaton says staff support the project since it’s located along a transit supportive corridor with bus stops nearby, is within walking distance of Rutland elementary, middle and high schools and Rutland Recreation Park and shopping.

Council unanimously endorsed initial consideration for the zoning.

Council will be required to approve a development permit before work can go ahead.