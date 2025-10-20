Kelowna News

Checkmate for Kelowna cab company as they go out of business on Oct. 24

Photo: Checkmate Cabs After 36 years in business, Checkmate Cabs is ceasing operations on October 24, 2025.

One of Kelowna's oldest cab companies is calling it a day at the end of this week.

Checkmate Cabs has been in business since 1989 but they are closing up shop on Oct. 24.

The cab company has been owned by Ted Wiltshire since 2000, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, business has been steadily going down hill.

Wiltshire says Checkmate used to have 77 drivers, 27 cars and 15 employees but now they are down to 13 drivers, 16 cars and three employees. The cab company has already taken steps like outsourcing dispatchers, but still can't make ends meet.

One of the biggest challenges according to Wiltshire is his company can't compete with online ride hailing services like Uber and Uride.

Roy Paulson, a driver and spokesperson for competitor Kelowna Cabs, says the news comes as a surprise but, "it's a sign of the times, it's the economy, everybody is hurting. The price of everything is going up."

Wiltshire is now close to 70 years old, so he plans to retire but he doesn't know what's going to happen to many of his employees including drivers.

Paulson says he expects to get a bunch of resumes from former Checkmate employees.

"I'm sure that our phones have been ringing off the hook, and resumes are flying into our office with people that will come work for us," Paulson says.