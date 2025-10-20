Kelowna News

Peek at the future of Kelowna's old mill site

Photo: Holar Developments Kelowna city council is expected to vote on a highly anticipated waterfront redevelopment plan by the end of this year, but not before the public gets a chance to see what’s on offer.

The old Tolko mill site will undergo a 20-to-40 year transformation and the planning team at Holar Developments is hosting a public information meeting this week to let the community view and comment on the final master plan.

Developers said community engagement and formal planning for the 40 acre Mill Site Area Redevelopment Plan began almost four years ago and has been guided by extensive technical work, community consultation and the North End Neighbourhood Plan which was adopted by council earlier this year.

“It has been an exhaustive process,” Mark Marshall, Holar Development’s President said in a media release, said.

“This plan really encompasses all of the key priorities the public has communicated to us over the planning period."

Marshall said these priorities include a mixed-use neighbourhood that creates a range of new multi- family living and working options, multi-modal transportation choices, a publicly owned and accessible waterfront and extensive pedestrian connectivity – with links to the downtown, the North End and Knox Mountain.

“It is a community-driven and exciting reimagining of the vacant industrial site and it will transform the North End and Kelowna," Marshall said.

In October of 2024, council saw a bit of the plan that included 20 high-rises with at least 3,500 homes, and new parks, offices, shops, and community amenities like an arts and cultural centre or an indoor soccer pitch. It's unclear how it has changed since.

Holar’s mill site team will be on hand this coming Wednesday at the old presentation centre in the North End – to showcase the plans and answer questions.

The Mill Site Area Redevelopment Planning process, originally endorsed by Council in 2022, is expected to be completed by the end of the year when Council will vote on the final plan.

Information on the master plan materials and the opportunity for public input will also be available through the Kelowna Mill Site website as of Oct. 22. Feedback is requested on or before Friday, Oct. 31.

The meeting is Oct. 22, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 1001 Manhattan Drive, on the corner of Manhattan and Guy St. in the North End.