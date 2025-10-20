Kelowna News

Kelowna woman speaks at UN conference on human trafficking

From Kelowna to the UN

Photo: Stephanie Smith Stephanie Smith spoke at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime conference on human trafficking in Vienna, Austria.

A Kelowna woman recently spoke at the a United Nations conference in Vienna, Austria.

Stephanie Smith spoke at a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime conference on human trafficking. Smith represented the Brenna Wallace International Initiative Foundation.

Brenna Wallace is a human trafficking survivor. Smith related to the UNODC delegates the struggles Wallace went through to free herself from the cycle of human trafficking.

“She was trafficked for 12 years and despite having a foundation of her own, she is still dealing with the law in her own case of justice,” said Smith.

She said a lot of the conversation that went on at the conference was about prevention of human trafficking, support for victims in the justice system while they’re going through their trial and how to help them in the aftermath.

“That can look like safe homes, that can look like rehabilitation, that can look like life-skills building.

So, really it’s kind of a three step conversation on how do we prevent this in our society. What do we do while it’s happening for these people who are surviving and afterwards. How do we keep them thriving?”

Right now, she said the foundation is working on a safety audit of communities in B.C. They are talking to municipal governments about funding, but also setting a standardized level of care.

“Essentially, what is happening is survivors are coming out of their traumatic experience. They’re going into a justice system and without a standardized level of care, there’s the option for them to be re-traumatized, because they don’t have a secure foundation in how they’re being handled,” Smith explained.

So far, the foundation has approached Nanaimo, where Stephanie's sister Andrea Smith, the COO of the foundation lives, and the City of Victoria about conducting a safety audit of people who may be victims of human trafficking. Smith is hoping to make headway in the Okanagan as well.

A delegate representing the government of Canada was also at the conference in Vienna. That’s given Smith hope for additional funding.

“Even though we’ve been dealing provincially, we now have some federal attention for our organization. We’re really hoping that is going to equal help for us in completing our safety audits and standardizing the level of care for people, so that things don’t fall through the cracks.”