Campfire ban lifted in the Central Okanagan

Photo: RDCO Campfire bans have lifted.

Anyone still interested in gathering around a campfire in the Central Okanagan can again do so.

Starting Monday at noon, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan said that campfires and open burning will once again be permitted in most parts of the region due to the recent rains and cooler weather.

"The campfire ban within local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since Aug. 28," the regional district said in a media release.

"With appropriate safety precautions to prevent the spread of fire, campfires are once again allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, the District of Lake Country and the District of Peachland."

Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Those who endeavour to gather around a campfire are reminded to pay attention to what's going on, have tools and water on hand to contain the blaze and fully extinguish the fire before walking away from it.

Restrictions for open burning in the Central Okanagan will also be lifted and permits will be available for eligible property owners from their local fire service.

Permit holders can burn outdoors on days when both air quality and venting indices are good and must be completed by April 30, or unless conditions change.

Before lighting any fire, Central Okanagan permit holders can call the toll-free Outdoor Burning Hotline at 1-855-262-2876 (BURN) to confirm that burning is permitted on that day.

Additionally, each morning an online outdoor burning indicator is updated at rdco.com/airquality.