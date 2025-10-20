Kelowna News

Ostrich cull protesters head to Kelowna RCMP detachment

Protest over ostrich cull

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Kelowna RCMP detachment Monday morning to protest what they call "government overreach."

"We've just been seeing our RCMP protect our government. I guess that's their job. Apparently, not protecting the people," said Kim Mischuk, who travelled from Coldstream to express her feelings.

Jim Kerr, who was arrested at the farm last week, said he is no longer allowed at the Edgewood property. He said farm supporters would like to see the ostriches tested again before any cull.

"That's the biggest thing... you can't go killing them until you test them."

"I believe that law and order is a very important part of our society, and without it, we're lost. And if the top of our government, through the CFIA, is not following the law, then we have bigger problems," Kerr said.

Another protestor named Thundra said there are too many unanswered questions.

"We believe when there's so many questions that are unanswered, they're hiding something," Thundra said. "So I'm really... upset about that, and we want to do everything we can, and that's why we're here."

Tanys Braun has spent many days protesting in Edgewood and she said she is appalled by what's happening at the farm.

"We stand as Canadians that want change. The CFIA policy needs to change, the RCMP (should) stand down," Braun said.

The Supreme Court typically announces its decisions on Thursdays, but the list for Oct. 23 that was released last Friday did not include the case of Universal Ostrich Farms, which likely means a decision on whether to even hear the case won't come before Oct. 30, with any potential ruling coming after that.

ORIGINAL 9:22 a.m.

Dozens of people gathered outside of Kelowna's police detachment to protest the RCMP's presence at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C.

Ostrich farm proponent Blake Roberts said through his social media channels last week they intended to gather to express their displeasure at the RCMP enforcing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's presence at the farm.

Roberts said they're also displeased with an arrest of farm supporter, Jim Kerr, earlier in the week, He passed the perimeter set out by CFIA to feed the birds and RCMP arrested him, as seen in video shared on Facebook.

RCMP said he was "arrested under the Health of Animals Act section 35(1) for obstructing Canadian Food Inspection Agency agents from performing their duties."

Kerr was processed and later released on conditions not to attend the property.

RCMP said the investigation and their presence at the farm remains ongoing, at the request of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) while their operation is underway.

The CFIA moved in and seized the ostriches to prepare for a cull on Sept. 22. The Supreme Court ordered a stay of the cull on Sept. 24, pending a decision from the court on whether it would hear the farmer’s appeal. The courts, however, gave the CFIA interim possession of the birds and pens.

Several dozen supporters from across B.C. and Canada have been camping at the farm to oppose and protest the planned cull.

The CFIA said there were between 300 and 330 ostriches in the herd when they took possession of the animals, but the farm and its supporters have been demanding a recount in recent days. There are allegations that there are now fewer birds than that on the property and the CFIA has not issued a public statement on the issue since Oct. 4.

The cull was ordered on Dec. 31, 2024 after more than 30 ostriches died and two deceased animals tested positive for bird flu. The farm said the last bird death happened Jan. 15, 2025.

The farm has been resisting the cull in the courts ever since and has refused to carry out the cull themselves, which is a first for the CFIA. The farm says the birds should be studied for any antibodies they may have.

The CFIA has said it has a stamping-out policy for farms where birds are infected with the avian flu to protect human and animal health and international trade access. The agency has said that wild birds are believed to be main cause of the infections and outbreaks in the last three years have spiked during migration periods.