Showers to start and end the week in the Okanagan
Sun sandwiched by showers
The week gets off to a soggy start but it won’t last long.
Monday’s forecast calls for increasing clouds with a chance of showers in the Okanagan. There is also a risk of snow in the mountains.
“There’s going to be a front moving through the Okanagan. It’s going to bring some showers in the afternoon,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.
“We’re looking at a snow level around 1500 metres on Monday afternoon.”
He said flurries were possible at Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C.
The forecast highs will range from 11 C to 13 C on Monday. Overnight lows will dip near 3 C.
By Tuesday, the clouds should clear out. Mainly sunny conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs around 13 C.
We could see frost early Wednesday morning, with a forecast low of 2 C.
Another system is set to move into the region late Thursday, bringing a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers for Thursday night and Friday. Highs both days will be near 12 C, with lows of 6 C.
