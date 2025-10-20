Kelowna News

Kelowna resident organizing protest against higher transit fares

Photo: Cindy White A protest is scheduled Monday against rising fares on Kelowna Regional Transit.

New higher fares took effect on Kelowna Regional Transit at the start of October and they are not sitting well with some riders.

Silver Wadien is organizing a protest outside the KRT garage at 1494 Hardy St. on Tuesday afternoon. Wadien says the changes to fares and some products as of Oct. 1 are hurting low-income earners, seniors and students.

Especially galling is the elimination of transfers. A single ride now costs $3, but the new policy removes the 90-minute time-restricted digital and paper transfers, forcing riders to buy a second $3 pass, which then becomes a day pass.

“Say I wanted to run a quick errand. Before, that $2.50 and I could take a transfer and I could get home on time. Worse comes to worse, didn’t get home in time to get a transfer, it was $5.

“Now it’s just $6 automatically. No more transfers,” said Wadien.

A senior called Castanet earlier this month to say she relied on the transfer for grocery shopping. Now it’s going to cost her more than twice as much each trip.

“That’s a really big increase for people who are low-income, and I think the bus system ought to know who most utilizes it.

“It’s people with disabilities, it’s people who are seniors and students, it’s low-income parents. It’s those who can’t afford another option, “ said Wadien.

Calling Kelowna Regional Transit “a mess”, Wadien pointing out buses often don’t come on time or are overcrowded to the point people aren’t able to board.

“The mayor, supposedly, said that we would get a better bus system running, and yet none of us have seen that,” said Wadien.

“We cannot let the city think we would stand for this, especially during a recession,” He wrote in an email announcing the rally.

Tuesday's protest is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 1494 Hardy Street. Participants are reminded to dress for the weather.