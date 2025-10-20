Kelowna News

BC Court of Appeal decreases damages following 2014 crash

Crash damages reduced

Photo: File photo BC Court of Appeal reduced damages following crash.

The BC Court of Appeal has decreased the payout to a man who was injured in a Kelowna car crash by $135,000, after ruling the victim did not actually have a substantial possibility of joining the RCMP if it wasn't for the crash.

Back in 2023, Justice Gary Weatherill awarded Andriy Karpenko a total of $577,000 in damages after Karpenko was rear-ended by David King while waiting to merge onto Highway 97 from Dilworth Drive in June 2014.

While the crash resulted in minor damage to his vehicle, Karpenko experienced pain in his back and head and he felt numbness in his left hand and his left leg. He assumed his condition would improve, but he testified that he continues to suffer varying levels of pain in his neck, left shoulder, left arm, left leg and upper and lower back many years later.

Karpenko immigrated to Canada in 2004, leaving behind a high-ranking position with the Ukrainian police force. He said he left the country because “a criminal element held political control at that time and had marked him as a target,” according to Justice Weatherill's decision.

Karpenko moved to Penticton in 2006 where he worked in the construction industry, but he said he always wanted to get back into policing.

He took courses at Okanagan College, obtained security guard qualifications and worked to improve his English. In late-2010, he took training through the Justice Institute of British Columbia to become an auxiliary member of the RCMP and then worked one or two volunteer shifts per week as an auxiliary officer.

In early 2014, Karpenko said the RCMP wanted to recruit him, and he said they wanted him to assist in policing efforts involving the Russian mafia.

But he said the crash left him with pain that prevented him from pursuing a career in policing.

Justice Weatherill ruled there was a “real and substantial possibility” that Karpenko would have secured a policing job had it not been for the crash, and awarded him $300,000 in lost future earnings.

Additionally, he was awarded $100,000 for lost past earning, $100,000 for general damages and $37,000 for special damages.

Judge erred in ruling

But in his appeal, King argued that the $300,000 future earnings figure was “plucked out of the air” by Justice Weatherill.

Last week, a BC Court of Appeal panel of three judges overturned Justice Weatherill's ruling on the lost future earnings, finding the judge erred in determining there was a real possibility Karpenko would have become a police officer if it hadn't been for the crash.

Writing for the panel, BC Court of Appeals Justice Andrew Mayer noted that Justice Weatherill had found that Karpenko had made no efforts to pursue a policing career in the two years prior to the crash or to apply for a policing job after the crash.

But despite this, Justice Weatherill still found there was a 20% possibility of Karpenko becoming a police officer, which Justice Mayer said was “untethered to the judge’s underlying factual findings and the evidence and therefore speculative.”

Instead, Justice Mayer calculated Karpenko's loss of future earnings based on the construction job he was working at the time of the crash, which brought the future earnings damages down to $164,500.