Kelowna News

Multiple vehicles burned at Kelowna Audi dealership overnight

Vehicles burn at dealership

Photo: Mike Pysh Multiple vehicles caught fire at Kelowna's Audi dealership overnight.

Multiple vehicles burned at Kelowna's Audi dealership overnight, but it's not clear how the fire started.

Castanet readers shared photos and video from the Audi dealership on Enterprise Way near Commerce Avenue, showing several vehicles engulfed in flames, some time just after midnight.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and firefighters quickly doused the blaze, but it appears multiple vehicles were significantly damaged.

It's not clear from the images just how many vehicles were damaged in the fire.