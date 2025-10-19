No one was injured in a house fire in Black Mountain area Saturday night
No injuries in house fire
UPDATE: 6:35 a.m.
No one was injured in a house fire in Kelowna's Black Mountain area Saturday evening, but the home sustained “significant damage.”
Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Lynrick Road at about 5:30 p.m., and firefighters found visible flames coming from the side of the home upon their arrival.
“The fire was extinguished with several hose lines and ventilated to remove smoke,” said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Micah Volk in a press release.
“The home sustained significant damage.”
All residents in the home made it out of safely.
ORIGINAL: Oct. 18, 6:40 p.m.
Multiple emergency vehicles were seen in Kelowna's Black Mountain area early Saturday night, with heavy smoke coming from a duplex on Lynrick Road.
Kimberly McCarthy lives in the area and told Castanet she heard multiple fire trucks pulling in at around 5:45 p.m.
She said the firefighters are still on scene but the smoke is clearing up.
Earlier emergency officials had trouble locating the property owners, appearing that no one was home at the time of the incident.
McCarthy said Lynrick Road is closed off and access up to Black Mountain is blocked off.
Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more information.
