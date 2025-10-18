Kelowna News

Students celebrate their achievement at Okanagan College with fall convocation

OC grads walk the stage

Photo: Okanagan College OC graduates taking part in the fall Convocation and Commencement ceremony.

Saturday was a big celebration for more than 200 students, honouring their achievements in front of family and friends at Okanagan College's fall Convocation and Commencement ceremonies.

The fall ceremony is an option for students, recognizing that College programs complete at different times throughout the year with a range of degree, diploma and certificate programs.

Graduate Dawson Perry gave the student address, where he talked about how he found a community while at OC in the Bachelor of Business Administration program.

“Group projects got a lot easier for me once I realized that the group was more important than the project. People are at the core of everything that we do, and if you get the chance to connect with those around you, take it – it’ll be one of the most rewarding parts of your journey,” Perry said.

“I want to thank all the teachers and staff who went above and beyond the curriculum, all the family members who supported us when we needed them most, and all the graduates here today – we are the next generation of professionals, creators, and leaders. It fills my heart with pride to walk the stage with you.”

A second ceremony was also held in the afternoon. OC also hosts ceremonies in January and in June.

“We love celebrating our students and their achievements – they have every reason to be proud today because this is when all their hard work is recognized and we can look to the amazing futures they have ahead,” OC Provost and Vice President Academic Sam Lenci said.

“Now that they have completed their program at OC, many of these graduates are and will be taking the next steps in their career, whether that’s in health care, running a business, innovating with a tech company or working across any range of sectors. Our future is bright!”

