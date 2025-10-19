Kelowna News

Rookie Central Okanagan MLAs reflect on wild year in B.C. politics

Photo: Julie MacLellan The BC election was held on Oct. 19, 2024.

If British Columbians were looking for political stability on this day last year when they cast a ballot in the provincial election, they may have been disappointed by the months that followed.

“It’s been a bumpier year than, perhaps, we even would have predicted,” said Stuart Prest, a lecturer in political science at the University of British Columbia.

In part, Prest said, the economic and sovereign threats made when President Donald Trump took power south of the border “recast politics for the first part of 2025.” But as imminent threats to national interests recede from the headlines, B.C.’s own political predicaments continue to emerge in sharper focus.

Notably, the Conservative Party of BC came close to winning the election, but they have spent less time on holding the NDP to account and more time on internal battles over social conservative values. These seemingly have paved the way for leadership challenges and a whole new party.

“We've seen something like this a number of times in B.C.’s history,” Prest said.

“There is a kind of boom and bust dynamic on the political right, with competition from a more middle-of-the-road form of conservatism, whatever that means in the given era.”

In the 1990s, the BC Liberal party took political momentum away from the centre-right Social Credit party led by Bill Vander Zalm that had dominated provincial politics for the generation prior.

"We saw a rapid changing of the guard that moved to this new political entity that that was more centrist, but still had space for a populist expression of conservatism," Prest said.

The resulting split allowed the NDP to win back-to-back elections in the 1990s.

Fast forward to 2024, the BC United party saw its differences pave the way for the BC Conservatives to become more prominent. But even after that, there’s been further division among the right.

“Now we see competition and criticism of BC Conservative leadership from both the more modern side of the that political divide, and from the more populist wing of conservatism, in the form of people critiquing the expulsion of Eleanor Sturko from the BC conservative caucus, and, of course, the formation of an entirely new party, once again, in One BC, giving greater expression to some of those populist themes," Prest said.

The tumult is something the four rookie MLAs in the Central Okanagan have been at the forefront of. And most, it appears, have no regrets about the way things have gone.

Kelowna Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong

The Kelowna Lake Country MLA is part of the two-person One BC party that formed in June, several months after Dallas Brodie was kicked out of the party caucus for comments made on a video podcast about residential schools.

“The great thing about now sitting as a OneBC MLA is that I serve my constituents in a way that would have been impossible if I stayed as a BC Conservative MLA,” Armstrong said in a statement.



“My constituents can meet with me, without fear that I am talking to them with no intention of acting on their concerns. As the OneBC House Leader I am empowered to bring forward all serious concerns in my riding to the floor of the legislature.”



Armstrong said in this legislative session she “will be holding the BC NDP government's feet to the fire on the blocking of pipelines, enabling ANTIFA and the Chinese Communist Party, as well as calling out the NDP for social issues they have taken on fringe left-wing positions such as gender transitions, MAID, and the demonization of religion.”

Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew

MLA Gavin Dew would like to show his constituents that the BC Conservatives are a “government in waiting” and acknowledged there have been issues.

“I left the private sector for politics to deal with serious issues and make things better for people and families,” he said in a statement.

“I have zero interest in drama and distractions. We need to get our s**t together, focus on the mission, and show that we are a grown-up government in waiting.”

Despite these distractions, Dew said he’s been proud of the work he’s done in his first year, both locally and as a critic.

“I know there's a lot more hard work ahead,” Dew said. “It's a constant process of learning by doing - it's a bit like drinking from six firehoses at once while tap dancing through a mine field.”

Dew said showing up in the community is really important to him, and regardless of how busy he is, he believes the people he represents come first.

“Locally, I'm proud of the work we've done to demand change at Interior Health - both for those who work in the system and for the people and families who rely on it,” Dew said.

“That's the loud and visible work, but I'm equally proud of how my constituency office team has been able to quietly help hundreds of constituents with their unique issues. That wouldn’t be possible without Jarrod and Sonia in my office - I’m thankful to have an incredible team.”

Through his critic role, Dew said the party has been able to hold the government to account for their lacklustre economic performance and lack of private sector job growth. That role changed in recent months.

“My critic role is now focussed on small business, which accounts for 57% of the private sector jobs in B.C. I’ll be working hard to tell the story of why small business matters, why it’s the engine of our economy, and why it’s so important that our business community maintains hope through a difficult time, made worse by a failing government,” he said.

“I know how important it is to strengthen our relationship and credibility with the business community; they need to have confidence that we are a government in waiting with a solid plan to undo the damage the NDP has done to our economy.”

West Kelowna Peachland MLA Macklin McCall

The West Kelowna Peachland MLA said his first year in elected office has been more demanding than he expected at times — even more so than his 19 years in policing.

“But I’ve always believed in hard work and doing what it takes to serve my community and this province. I’m grateful for the opportunity to do that in this new role,” he said.

That new role is high profile. McCall is the critic for the solicitor general and public safety, a position he took on at the beginning of this month, upon the heels of the ouster of Elenore Sturko,

“This new position carries greater responsibility, but it also allows me to draw directly on my law enforcement experience to help tackle the serous public safety challenges facing British Columbia,” McCall said in a statement.

“I am still fully committed to serving the people of West Kelowna–Peachland. Public safety remains a top priority for me, and I’ll keep holding the NDP government accountable for the decisions that impact our communities.”

McCall said he believes the party division is something that can be worked through.

“With any team, differing perspectives are inevitable. What matters most is staying focused on why we are here,” he said.

“This isn’t about me, or even about the BC Conservatives. It’s about British Columbia. As long as we keep our focus on putting BC first and working for the people who elected us, I am confident our caucus will continue to deliver the leadership British Columbians expect and deserve.”

Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen

Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen said this year has been one of advocacy and she’s been inspired to push for change after the public killing of a Kelowna woman this past summer.

“I’m most proud of my work on intimate partner violence. Elevating the story of Bailey McCourt and advocating for systemic changes - along with my Conservative Party colleagues - has been a privilege and one that I'll continue to work on,” she said in a statement.

“What happened to Bailey McCourt is unacceptable, barbaric, and utterly heartbreaking. We owe it to her, and I will be working tirelessly to ensure no, other woman is failed like this again.”

In the coming year, she hopes to see changes implemented as a result of this advocacy at all levels of government.

“As I reflect on this past year, I'm most surprised by how ever-changing the political landscape is,” Loewen said.

“There's always a new problem to solve or opportunities to advocate in Victoria for the challenges facing residents of our community. I have been so impressed by the engagement and advocacy locally and consider it an honour to use my platform to say meaningful things and to effect meaning full change.“

What to keep an eye on

Keeping abreast of the issues of our time has become more challenging and Prest said it could be a call to action.

"There is a shared responsibility of individuals taking responsibility for the kind of information that they consume—not just accepting something because it arrives through the channel that they're familiar with— and taking that extra step to think critically about the issues, to think about whether there is another perspective," he said.

"Why is something being done? And rather than just accepting a kind of script that focuses on political outrage, look for other sources of information and develop a kind of media literacy beyond civic literacy."



Prest said it's something our political parties can also think more about.

"How can they support independent sources of information, independent media within the province, in a way that is going to be non partisan and insulated from the perception of political interference, but also ensures that Canadians have access to information that is relevant to them coming from from reliable sources."