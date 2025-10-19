Kelowna News

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has aerospace and farming policies adopted

Photo: KF Aerospace Kelowna Chamber of Commerce had a policy idea about the aerospace industry adopted by the national group.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce had its voice heard at the national level last week.

Chamber representatives presented two policy ideas at the annual Canadian Chamber of Commerce conference in Mississauga, Ont., and both were adopted.

One of the policies was addressing food sovereignty in Canada through the support of young farmers, while the other was to grow Canada’s aerospace sector through investment, expansion and defence procurement.

The chamber presented its ideas to more than 300 delegates representing more than 100 chambers from across the country.

“We were pleased that our two collegial chambers in the Okanagan Business Advisory Council—the Greater Westside Board of Trade and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce—both supported these two successful policies,” Kelowna chamber president Derek Gratz said in a press release.

The agricultural policy aims to help young farmers get access to under-utilized land to encourage mentorship and renewal, and reverse some of the effects of farmers aging out and the high cost of entry for would-be farmers.

The aerospace policy, meanwhile, would be used by the Canadian chamber to advocate with the appropriate ministry.

“Kelowna has so many of the raw tools to become an aerospace hub for Canada with manufacturing, an international airport, pilot training—and now a member of Parliament [Stephen Fuhr] who is focused on defence procurement,” chamber CEO George Greenwood said. “It felt like the right policy at the right time.”