Unleashed Brewing to host fourth annual Spooktacular Dog Parade & Costume Contest

Get that dog costume ready

Photo: Unleashed Brewing The fourth annual Spooktacular Dog Parade & Costume Contest goes Oct. 26 at Unleashed Brewing.

Time to start planning that costume for your four-legged family member.

Kelowna’s Unleashed Brewing Co. will hold its fourth annual Spooktacular Dog Parade & Costume Contest on Sunday, Oct. 26, from noon to 4 p.m., all in support of a local dog rescue.

Guests are invited to dress up their pooches in their favourite Halloween costume and bring them to the city’s dog-friendly brewery. Its taproom and parking lot will be transformed into a scary good time for all involved.

In addition to the dog parade and costume contest, the event will feature a spectator viewing area, vendors and activities, and photo booths to capture the moment forever.

Registration is required for participating pups, and the funds raised will support Paws It Forward Dog Rescue. Spectators, meanwhile, are encouraged to bring donations for the rescue, like new dog toys, treats or supplies.

“Each year the Spooktacular Dog Parade event has grown beyond what we ever imagined,” Unleashed Brewing co-owner Shantel Hordos said in a press release. “It’s incredible to see the creativity people put into their dogs’ costumes and the sense of community that fills the brewery.

“Every year we see more people, more dogs, and more support for rescue organizations like Paws it Forward—it’s a reminder of how important this event has become for our community.”

More information and the registration link can be found here.