Kelowna News

Kelowna Yacht Club sharing 80th birthday celebrations with public through exhibit

Yacht club marks 80 years

Photo: Kelowna Yacht Club Kelowna Yacht Club will present a public exhibit about its 80-year history from Oct. 20-25.

Kelowna Yacht Club is getting its own special day this weekend as it celebrates its 80th birthday.

City of Kelowna has officially proclaimed Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, as Kelowna Yacht Club 80th Anniversary Day. The club was founded in October 1945 and celebrating its “eight decades of community, camaraderie and connection to the Okanagan waterfront,” according to a press release.

“As we celebrate 80 years of history, we also celebrate the members and volunteers whose dedication and passion have shaped KYC into what it is today,” executive director Thom Killingsworth said.

“Their commitment over the decades has built a strong foundation for the club’s future and our continued role in Kelowna and the community.”

The club is inviting the public to view a special exhibit commemorating the anniversary. It will feature archival photographs, memorabilia and stories from the last 80 years. Everyone is invited to check it out in the lower lobby of the Kelowna Yacht Club clubhouse, which is located at 1370 Water St.

The exhibit will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 20, to Saturday, Oct. 25.