Kelowna woman with lengthy criminal record sentenced to 5 years for drugs, firearms

Five years for drugs, guns

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Drugs and weapons found during a June 2021 police raid on Kelowna's Tomby Court.

A Kelowna woman with a lengthy criminal record was handed a five-year jail sentence Friday after she was convicted earlier this year of several drug and firearms charges from 2021. But she still has a number of outstanding criminal charges for more recent incidents.

Police raided a home at 623 Tomby Court in Kelowna's Mission area on June 18, 2021, after surveilling the homes for three weeks. Police seized a large number of various drugs and firearms that were found throughout the home.

While the police surveillance was focused on Jordy Moyan, who was sentenced to 662 days in jail earlier this year, charges were also laid against one of the other residents, Desiree Kovacs.

In the room Kovacs had been living in, officers found 40.5 grams of fentanyl, 4.3 grams of a mix of fentanyl and carfentanil, 25 grams of methamphetamine and 43 grams of cocaine. A pink sawed-off shotgun and a flare gun that had been modified to shoot 12-gauge shotgun shells were also found in her room.

At trial, 35-year-old Kovac claimed she had been sleeping in her vehicle at the time and was not living in the room in question. But Justice Richard Hewson rejected her testimony and convicted Kovacs of four counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking and two firearms offences. sentenced her to total of five years.

During a sentencing hearing Friday, Justice Hewson sentenced Kovacs to five years in jail. She has been in custody for most of this year, and was given enhanced presentence credit of 384 days, leaving her with about three years and 10 months left to serve.

Crown sought 6 years

Crown prosecutor Michael Le Dressay had sought a sentence of six years, describing Kovacs' trafficking as “mid-level” and pointing to Kovacs' “unfortunate” criminal record.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Kovacs' criminal record dates back to an assault with a weapon conviction from 2009. Since then, she's racked up a number of other convictions, including four for possession for the purpose of trafficking, one for trafficking and several weapons offences.

She was most recently handed a 661-day jail sentence for the trafficking conviction.

While conceding she was convicted of being in possession of the drugs following the 2021 police raid, Kovacs' defence counsel Paul McMurray described Kovacs role as a being more of a “caretaker” for the drugs and firearms in her room, and sought a total sentence of four years instead.

McMurray pointed to Kovacs' “horrendous” childhood, growing up in the foster system and suffering abuse.

He added Kovacs' offending was fuelled by her own addiction and she had maintained her sobriety for several years prior to her 2021 arrest, following her release from custody on her prior trafficking conviction.

“She did go a significant way towards rehabilitating herself, but unfortunately she returned to Kelowna not long before these events occurred and she relapsed quite seriously and was in the throes of addiction at the time that this incident occurred,” McMurray said.

Racking up new charges

While Kovacs has had plenty of experience dealing with the criminal justice system in the past, she has continued to rack up charges since her arrest back in 2021. While on bail, she was charged with three separate indictments stemming from incidents in 2024, that involve multiple charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing firearms.

The Crown has stayed one of the indictments, which involved drug charges from Lake Country, but drugs and firearms charges out of Kelowna remain outstanding.

Then, in February of this year, Kovacs was once again arrested while on bail after she allegedly stole a truck in West Kelowna, prompting a police chase that involved a helicopter.

She was charged with a number of new offences and has remained in custody ever since. She's scheduled to plead guilty on that file later this month.

Looking to seize house

Since July 2021, the BC government has been working to seize the home at 623 Tomby Court, alleging it had been purchased with proceeds of crime.

The owner of the home, Gregory Ballentine, has denied the BC Civil Forfeiture Office's claims, and testified at Kovacs' trial that he had never seen any drug use inside the home, despite living there when the police raid occurred.

Citing Ballentine's self-interest in the matter, Justice Hewson rejected his testimony at the trial, calling it “unreliable.”

Despite a judge ruling in December 2022 that the government hadn't provided “a shred of evidence” to support their allegations, the forfeiture action appears to still be ongoing.