Rutland Senior Secondary was placed on a brief 'hold and secure' Friday afternoon

Hold and secure at school

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools Rutland Senior Secondary was placed on a hold and secure Friday afternoon, October 18, 2025.

Rutland Secondary School had to be placed on a hold and secure Friday afternoon due to a situation in the neighbourhood.

The communications advisor for Central Okanagan public Schools, Justin Schneider tells Castanet that RSS was placed on a hold and secure at 2 p.m.

"The RCMP advised a hold and secure at RSS for about 20 minutes, out of an abundance of caution due to a situation in the neighbourhood. It took place during class time, so there was minimal disruption," says Schneider.

One of the parents of a student at RSS tells Castanet that her daughter called just after 2:30 p.m. frightened that there were five police cars around her portable, and the children were told not to make a sound.

Schneider says the situation was resolved in about 20 minutes time and the situation has since returned to normal.