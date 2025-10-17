Rutland Senior Secondary was placed on a brief 'hold and secure' Friday afternoon
Hold and secure at school
Rutland Secondary School had to be placed on a hold and secure Friday afternoon due to a situation in the neighbourhood.
The communications advisor for Central Okanagan public Schools, Justin Schneider tells Castanet that RSS was placed on a hold and secure at 2 p.m.
"The RCMP advised a hold and secure at RSS for about 20 minutes, out of an abundance of caution due to a situation in the neighbourhood. It took place during class time, so there was minimal disruption," says Schneider.
One of the parents of a student at RSS tells Castanet that her daughter called just after 2:30 p.m. frightened that there were five police cars around her portable, and the children were told not to make a sound.
Schneider says the situation was resolved in about 20 minutes time and the situation has since returned to normal.
More Kelowna News
- Sweat culture on the beachPeachland - 4:44 pm
- Crash slows Gordon DriveKelowna - 4:21 pm
- Mt Baldy public hearingRDKB - 4:16 pm
- Minister condemns vandalsPort Alberni - 4:01 pm
- Critchlow off to OlympicsSports - 3:58 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Beep Boop Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library