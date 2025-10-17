Kelowna News

Kelowna man captures starling murmuration near Wilden

Starlings in synchronicity

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man captured a unique natural experience while walking his dog near Wilden on Thursday evening.

Darren Scriver tells Castanet he was out for a walk around 6 p.m. Thursday on Upper Canyon Road when he spotted a large group of starlings flying in synchronized formations.

"It almost felt like you're in a Stephen King novel or something, where it's kind of spooky... just thousands of birds dancing in the sky. It was a pretty neat sight," says Scriver.

Wildlife experts say starlings are known to fly in synchronized formations called murmurations, which they believe provide protection from predators and help the birds conserve energy.

Scriver says the display went on for almost twenty minutes.

"They kind of fly around in formations and then they go all land in a tree and hang out for five minutes, and then all of a sudden, they'd all take off at the same time, and it was super loud, it's like big fan starting up."

Experts say the phenomenon is a result of each bird coordinating its movements with its seven nearest neighbours, creating a swirling, shape-shifting mass of thousands of birds.

"It was a bizarre sight," says Scriver.

Murmurations occur most often at dusk during the fall and winter as birds gather to roost for the night. They are thought to help the birds avoid predators, stay warm, and exchange information about feeding grounds.