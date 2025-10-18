Kelowna News

Slim pickings at private liquor stores in Kelowna as strike drags on

Rob Gibson

Private liquor stores in Kelowna are now running dry of major spirits brands, as the B.C. public sector strike drags on.

"It's mostly the vodka section that's been going the fastest, and then all of the cheaper booze," says Kelsey, an employee at O'Flannigan's Liquor Store in downtown Kelowna.

Corey Tingle, assistant manager at Metro Liquor Train Station, says he doesn't "have any of the big name brands left."

With the BC General Employees' Union strike in its seventh week, liquor distribution warehouses are behind picket lines. Government-run stores are closed and no private liquor stores, bars or restaurants have been able to get new shipments.

"There are people that get upset with us, even though it's not our fault that [their liquor brand's] not on the shelf, but we just try our best to say, you know, we're not getting our shipments, so unfortunately, we can't do anything," Kelsey at O'Flannigan's says.

Over at Urban Liquor Store on Gordon Drive, they are all out of most major brands as well, like Crown Royal.

"Certainly, for some people, it's a little bit of a shock for different price points," Brent Mann said. "Right now, we sort of only really have craft spirits in the store. So I think there's a lot of shopping going on around the city."

Restaurants and bars have been hit especially hard with the shutdown of B.C.'s provincial liquor distribution network. If there is a bright side, Tingle says it's an opportunity for some of the local craft distillers.

"The good side for us is it's a bit of an inventory reset. Some products that wouldn't normally sell because there's other options available have finally started to sell because there is no other option," says Tingle.

The government and the B.C. General Employees' Union have agreed to enter into mediation, but workers will continue with pickets across the province during the process.

Even if the strike were to be settled quickly, the private liquor stores Castanet spoke with said it would be weeks or possibly months before the distribution backlog would be cleared and business would be back to normal.