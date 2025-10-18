Kelowna News

'I'm getting sick of it': Rutland senior threatened while walking down the street

Photo: Rob Gibson A Rutland senior is frustrated with the state of his neighbourhood after being threatened on the street last week.

A Rutland senior is speaking out about the deterioration of his neighbourhood in the wake of an incident this week that saw a man threaten his life.

David Agnew, 67, was walking home on Oct. 14 just after 9 p.m. past an empty lot between Valleyview Road and Dougall Road South, just south of Highway 33.

“I was walking, and this guy comes out and starts yelling at me about walking up on him or something,” Agnew said. “I was like, 'buddy, I didn't even know you were there.'”

Agnew tried to walk away. The man, who appeared to be on drugs, followed, shouting from about 20 metres behind him.

“I was walking backwards, and he's still coming,” he said, noting his home was a short distance away.

The man demanded that Agnew drop his backpack, which he refused.

“And then he says just the oddest thing—he put it in the form of a question—he goes, ‘do I have to kill you?’”

At that point a car passed by and it gave Agnew the chance to make a run to his home, where he called the police.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect, said Agnew, who was told there is a court date set for January.

RCMP confirmed they attended the call and made an arrest but declined to provide additional information.

Agnew, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 10 years, says the incident is an example of the degradation of the neighbourhood over the past two years.

He noted to a rash of recent fires in abandoned buildings in the spring but says things started sliding about two years ago.

Agnew suspects the decriminalization of small amounts of hard drugs in January 2023 and the move of the social services office to Rutland in April 2023 has resulted in a proliferation of street issues in the neighbourhood.

But he emphasized that he does not want to paint all the clients of the social services office, which distributes welfare cheques, with the same brush.

“For the majority of the homeless people, my heart goes out to these people,” he said.

“I've encountered so many people that — they're living in their car. They and their family are living in their car because they don't have a job anymore.”

“You can't just clump them in a group like that, some of them are homeless, because the reality is, they should be in institutions. They have mental problems, but the government cut back the budget so bad that, oh, you're on the street.”

Despite his empathy, he’s getting exasperated with the situation on the streets around his home.

“I'm getting sick of it,” he said.

"Not that I'm decrepit by any stretch of the imagination, but being an elderly person — you should be able to walk down your street without getting accosted by a crazy person who's in essence threatened to kill me.”

In his decade living in the area, he’s seen ups and downs, explaining that the neighbourhood he moved into 10 years ago was “kind of rough.” But it was gradually cleaned up and drug dealers and users were replaced by young families.

“I mean it's Rutland, what can you say, so it wasn't great, but it wasn't horrible,” he said, adding he is dismayed to see things sliding backwards so much over the past 24 months.

“You can't totally get away from crime in the city, but you sure didn't worry about going out to the store at night,” he said.

Agnew praised the police for their response to his incident.

The Kelowna RCMP has been trying to boost its profile in Rutland recently by adding resources to the community policing office. The detachment’s crime reduction unit has also expanded operations outside the downtown core.

On the city’s side, the municipality has provided funding to get a Rutland on-call team off the ground that follows the model of the Downtown Kelowna red-shirt team. Staff members patrol the neighbourhood and move people along if need be, clean up messes and contact police and bylaw.