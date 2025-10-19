Kelowna News

Business owners and residents losing patience with issues around homelessness

Dyas: patience wearing thin

Rob Gibson

While the number of people living on Kelowna’s streets has been fairly static the last few years, it’s where they are populating that has business operators and residents concerned.

Concerned to the point of frustration.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News this week, Dyas acknowledged the city has spent more than $20 million over the last three years to deal with the issue through increased RCMP, bylaw and firefighters, money that could have been spent on infrastructure or other initiatives.

When asked if it is money well spent, he said the initiatives are working, but he admitted that patience is wearing thin.

“I had meetings recently with residents, business owners and service providers and all are along the same lines, their patience is wearing thin with regards to what is happening in the community,” said Dyas.

"Mental health, addiction and crime are not things a municipality is meant to deal with but they are put on our backs."

Over the past 15 months, Dyas says the number of those living on the streets is virtually the same, from 248 in July of 2024 to 258 in September of this year. However, those numbers have increased this year from a low of about 218 in July.

But changes at the rail trail encampment earlier this year has sent many of those people to different areas of the city, most noticeably downtown.

Dyas said the city was aware there would be movement as a result of the sweeping changes at the rail trail camp, whose population is down from more than 110 to fewer than 50 currently.

“We had to do it. There were concerns with the service providers going in there, great concerns with bylaw going in there," he said.

"Everyone needed to be accompanied by an RCMP officer to go into that particular area due to security and safety concerns.”

Now, it’s concerns from business owners who routinely contact media outlets and city officials over problems associated with individuals on the streets.

“We recognize our role is to manage the situation. That’s why we are advocating so hard with regards to bail reform, with regards to additional Crown counsel so they are able to deal with the offences and also that compassionate mandatory type of care.”

And while Dyas reminds everyone there are no laws making it illegal to be homeless, he also acknowledges the legitimate concerns around the interruption of businesses, break and enters and thefts.

“And that is what we continually have to manage," he said.

“It is working. Based on the crime stats the RCMP has brought to us there is a reduction in the crime stats, there is a reduction with regards to break and enters and car thefts.”