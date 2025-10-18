Kelowna News

Bear kills livestock, chases humans in West Kelowna

A gruesome discovery and some alarming interactions have put a West Kelowna neighbourhood on edge.

Around three weeks ago, Katie Richardson’s husband looked into their field, which is off Bartley Road and saw a “lamb down.”

“He thought maybe it just got its head stuck in the fence, but upon further looking at it, he realized its entire insides were ripped out,” Richardson said.

They both assumed it was coyotes— a perpetual issue in the area— but when he looked up the camera footage, they were surprised to learn it was actually a bear that had broken into their property and slaughtered the creature.

Immediately, they called the Conservation Officer Service, who went to their home and assessed the situation.

“Conservation thinks that the bear is about three to four years old, a male and the reason he's becoming aggressive is because, when it comes to this time of year, they need to have about 20,000 calories a day in order to be able to hibernate,” she said.

The trouble for the bear is that the 2023 wildfire has razed much of what he would have been able to feast off of, the crops that were in the area are long gone, and, Richardson said, people aren’t leaving garbage out anymore, either.

“So he’s resorting to eating other animals,” she said. " And once they start eating animals, they've got to be euthanized because it's dangerous.”

Richardson’s neighbour, Annabell Stanley, is also hoping a solution to the threat the bear poses will come sooner than later because she fears for the safety of her neighbours.

“He actually charged one of my neighbours up in the bush,” Stanley said. “But if you have a bear confrontation out in the bush, you're quite accepting of it.”

Not long after, another neighbour was sitting in his garage having a drink and had a run in with the bruin. The bear tried to get into his garage, and he ran to close the door, the door didn’t make it all the way down and the bear lunged at him in the garage.

“He rushed into the house, which was pretty scary,” she said.

“Eating fruit is one thing …but this is very unusual. We've never had a bear like this.”

Stanley said that since the attack on the lamb, she’s been worried about her own livestock and has seen signs of the bear trying to enter the property.

“I found the electric fence all mauled up, so he'd obviously got zapped and retreated,” she said.

Richardson is also concerned and said that she's worried for the safety of her dog, as well. He's likely helped keep the bear off the farm, but if the bear is hunting, that may pose a problem.

She'd like to see Conservation step up its efforts. They put a bear box down on the street, but it's been there for two weeks to no avail. A better location may better ensure safety, she said.

In a statement, the Conservation Officer Service said they've received multiple reports over the last two weeks of a black bear in the Bartley Road area of West Kelowna.

"The bear has killed livestock, chased a person, and has entered a dwelling," the statement from COS said.

"COs are attempting to capture this bear that is showing a diminished fear of humans."