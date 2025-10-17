Kelowna News

Transit ridership doubles with on-demand service in Kelowna's Crawford neighbourhood

Transit service extended

Photo: BC Transit On-demand transit service has been extended in Kelowna.

The City of Kelowna says transit ridership has doubled in the Crawford neighbourhood since it rolled out on-demand transit.

The on-demand service was launched in April 2024, which sees buses operate on no fixed-routes or schedules.

Buses are dispatched to a designated pick-up location near the customer and riders have the option to use an app or call centre to book their rides.

Currently, all requests begin and end within the Crawford area which includes service to Canyon Falls Middle School, Lakeshore Centre and to and from the Mission Rec Transit Exchange where passengers can connect to the wider public transportation network or spend time at the recreation centre.

BC Transit and the City of Kelowna have renewed the contract with public transit technology provider Via, extending on-demand service in the Crawford neighbourhood through to Fall 2028.

“BC Transit’s decision to renew the successful Kelowna OnDemand service demonstrates a clear commitment to innovation that puts riders first,” said Rob Bryans, Via’s General Manager for Canada.

“Together, we’re demonstrating how technology can make public transportation in Canada more inclusive, convenient, and future-ready.”

BC Transit is working with other areas of the Kelowna region and across B.C. to explore opportunities to introduce on-demand transit service to more people.