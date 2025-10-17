West Kelowna News
Power restored in the Traders Cove area
Traders Cove power restored
Photo: BC Hydro
Power out to 275 customers in the Traders Cove area
UPDATE 3:25 p.m.
Power has been restored to the Traders Cove area.
An outage persists for 36 properties on Bear Lake Main Road.
ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m.
A few hundred customers in the Traders Cove area are without power.
BC Hydro says 275 customers north of Brens Road have been without power since shortly after 10:30 Friday morning.
The culprit, trees down across power lines.
Crews are on the way.
It’s not clear how long the power will remain out.
More West Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Healthcare heroes at gamePenticton - 11:38 am
- MPs against Bill C9Vernon - 11:29 am
- Teen charges in hate crimesOntario - 11:25 am
- Values key to sovereigntyCanada - 11:24 am
- Drunk driver rolled vehicleSalmon Arm - 11:12 am
Real Estate
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Beep Boop Kelowna BC SPCA >
© 2026 Castanet.net