Kelowna News

New, innovative park opens on Dilworth Mountain

Innovative park opens

Photo: Wayne Moore New park opens on Dilworth Mountain

The ribbon was cut Thursday on an innovative new park in Kelowna.

Summit Reservoir and Park is the first of its kind in the city, an active reservoir with a park space on top of the roof.

City staff came up with the unique concept while designing expansion of the Summit Drive water reservoir.

Expanding the reservoir by 2,000 cubic metres gave the city the opportunity to design an “out of the box” park utilizing the expanded reservoir roof and surrounding area.

“By combining the reservoir expansion with an innovative park design, we reduce cost, increase efficiency and create a space the whole community can enjoy,” said Mayor Tom Dyas prior to cutting the ribbon along with youngsters from the Dilworth Mountain YMCA Child Care.

“The expansion of the reservoir by 2,000 cubic metres was necessary to increase drinking water storage for Dilworth Mountain residents, reduce operating costs and strengthen the water resources for firefighting capacity in the area.

“To make the most of this infrastructure investment, the city redesigned the surrounding area to create a unique park that blends utility with recreation.”

The park includes a new children’s playground as well as a play area on top of the reservoir roof featuring table tennis, games such as hopscotch and tic tac toe and seating and gathering areas.

The $4.1 million all inclusive project is the first of its kind in the city but staff say will likely not be the last.