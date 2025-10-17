Kelowna News

Kelowna developer plans to bring 15 townhomes to Mountain Avenue property

Townhome project planned

Photo: Frontside Developments A Kelowna company hopes to build 15 townhomes in Old Glenmore.

Kelowna’s Frontside Developments has submitted plans to build 15 townhomes in the Old Glenmore neighbourhood.

The company has submitted development permit and rezoning applications to the City of Kelowna for the property at 1225 Mountain Ave.

“The proposed zoning facilitates low-density, multi-unit development, which is currently underrepresented in the area,” Frontside Developments president Stephen Duke wrote in the application letter. “It fills a gap for ‘mover-uppers’ and ‘downsizers’ between starter townhomes and single-family housing.”

The property is close to single-family homes but also an 18-unit building. It is on a slope and is set back from the street thanks to a panhandle access lane.

“The proposed buildings will be difficult to see from Mountain Avenue,” Duke wrote. “There are some substantial Ponderosa Pines at the entrance which will be retained to protect the character of this traffic-calmed neighbourhood.

“… The proposed amendment also responds to the call for much needed housing supply and takes advantage of an infill opportunity that leverages existing infrastructure, parks, amenities and nearby schools.”