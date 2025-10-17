Kelowna News

Prime larch viewing season in Myra-Bellevue Park

Have you seen the larches?

Cindy White

People flock to see them in Banff National Park and make the trek up a steep trail in Manning Park to take in the brilliance, but there’s no need to travel outside the Central Okanagan if you want to see the spectacular fall display put on by larch trees.

You can find them in pockets of Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

“The larches are usually in a band, several bands, in the middle to upper area of the park, up at the KVR and at the Angel Springs parking lot, running along Myra Bail Out (trail) to the west,” explained Milt Stevenson with the Friends of the South Slopes.

“A really good place to see them a little bit later in the season is to go up to the KVR (Kettle Valley Railway). Follow along the trail, the rail bed, the trestles, and they are everywhere down in the base of the canyon,” said fellow FOSS member Alan Milnes.

“They’re a very, very durable tree, very drought-tolerant and not too many pests," said Ken Salvail of Grower Coach.

Salvail said they are the only deciduous conifer native to this part of B.C.

Milt, Alan and the rest of the Friends of the South Slopes have been busy in the past few years making improvements in Myra-Bellevue Park. Recently, they were out removing windfall from the trails, as well as refurbishing some of the viewing point benches and installing new ones.

The larches in the park are just starting to turn yellow now, so you still have time to see them in all their glory before winter sets in.