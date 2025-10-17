Kelowna News

Kelowna man who attacked two people with knife on same day sentenced to 7 years

Sliced off finger in attack

Photo: Calgary Police Nwar Magzoub

A man cut off a person's finger in a knife attack at Kelowna's Rail Trail homeless encampment in 2021, hours after attacking a different person with a knife in Stuart Park, which led to the partial amputation of his finger.

Nwar “Zeus” Magzoub, 34, pleaded guilty to two aggravated assaults stemming from the separate knife attacks on Sept. 2, 2021. He also pleaded guilty to the assault and theft from a security guard at Kelowna's Sandman Hotel three months prior.

Magzoub has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2021 and he was sentenced to seven years in jail during a hearing in Kelowna court on Thursday. With enhanced credit for time served, he has 297 days remaining on his sentence.

Two knife attacks in one day

The first stabbing occurred at about 5:30 a.m. in Kelowna's Stuart Park, when Trevor Schneider “came upon” a group of people, according to Crown prosecutor Nick Lerfold. While it's not clear what started the altercation, Schneider got into a “verbal altercation” with Magzoub. Magzoub pulled a knife on the man and chased him from the area, but Schneider left his bike and backpack behind.

Schneider returned a short time later wielding a golf club, with the hopes of getting his belongings back, but Magzoub slashed him with the knife “numerous times,” causing him to fall to the ground. Magzoub continued to attack Schneider as he lay on the ground, slashing him eight to 10 times.

Schneider was able to get up and run away, before collapsing at the nearby Queensway roundabout. A passerby found him and provided first aid, while another called 911.

He underwent surgery for his injuries at Kelowna General Hospital, where one of his fingers was partially amputated. After viewing photos of the injuries, Justice Steven Wilson described Schneider's injuries as "horrific."

The attack was caught on CCTV surveillance footage. In a press release later that morning, the Kelowna RCMP said they were working to identify the suspect in the attack.

But before police were able to arrest Magzoub, he attacked another man with a knife less than 24 hours later.

The second attack occurred at Kelowna's Rail Trail homeless encampment just after 9:30 p.m., where Magzoub attacked Richard McCrae with a knife “without provocation,” according to Lerfold.

McCrae raised his hands to defend himself, resulting in “deep lacerations” to his right hand, one of which completely severed a finger. His severed finger was found on the ground and sent with McCrae to the hospital, but it was never re-attached.

A witness told police that McCrae had done nothing to initiate the confrontation.

Magzoub was located by police a short time later riding his bike on St. Paul Street and he was arrested. Magzoub had a large knife tucked into his waistband and blood on the knife later matched the DNA of both McCrae and Schneider.

McCrae, who suffers from schizophrenia, was arrested himself seven months later, when he attacked a police officer with a knife. He's been behind bars since his arrest.

Assaulted security guard

Three months prior to the knife attacks, Magzoub assaulted a security guard outside of the Kelowna Sandman hotel in the early morning hours of June 5, 2021.

After the guard asked Magzoub to leave the area, Magzoub punched him, threw him to the ground, and kicked him several times, before stealing his flashlight, radio and hotel keys.

Magzoub wasn't located by police at the time, and the guard was treated at Kelowna General Hospital for his injuries.

Two and half weeks later, the same guard noticed Magzoub on the hotel property at about 3 a.m. and called police. An officer, who happened to be nearby, approached the suspect and identified him as Magzoub, but did not arrest him.

Traumatic upbringing

Born in Sudan in 1990, Magzoub's family fled the war-torn country when he was just seven years old. They lived in a refugee camp in Ethiopia before Magzoub and this two sisters moved to Calgary when he was nine years old.

Magzoub has an extensive criminal record, with 40 convictions from his time spent in Alberta. Many of his prior convictions were for violent offences. He spent several years behind bars in the 12 years leading up to the 2021 attacks, and he had been convicted just one month before the attack on the security guard in Kelowna.

Magzoub's defence counsel Michael Patterson said Magzoub experienced significant trauma fleeing Sudan and while living at the refugee camp, and that he was using methamphetamine at the time of the assaults to deal with that trauma.

He said Magzoub has been clean from drugs and alcohol during the past four years of his incarceration, and he's been working to turn his life around in jail.

Crown prosecutor Lerfold substantiated this, adding that Magzoub has done “exceptionally well” while incarcerated at the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. As part of B.C.'s Repeat Violent Offender program since 2023, Lerfold has received regular updates about Magzoub's performance in custody.

“Those reports have been almost entirely positive,” Lerfold said. “He's been living in the Living Right Unit at KRCC for over a year, and that's a unit you have to qualify for through positive behaviour.”

A letter from KRCC staff said Magzoub “always does an excellent job” and is “overall a great guy to have in the program.”

Lerfold and Patterson put forward a joint sentencing submission Thursday, both agreeing that seven years was an appropriate sentence. Lerfold said a longer sentence could have been sought by the Crown, but given the progress Magzoub has made in jail, and some frailties in the Crown's case, he agreed to the joint submission.

Ready to 'go in a straight line'

Following submissions from the Crown and defence, Magzoub addressed the court.

“Getting the help that I have right now, I'm just changing my life,” Magzoub told Justice Steven Wilson.

“I just want to apologize to the victims, I was in a bad place, I wasn't in my right mind state. I'm hoping that in the future I finish my school, do better with myself and go in a straight line.”

Justice Wilson agreed with the joint submission and sentenced Magzoub to seven years of jail followed by three years of probation. But with enhanced credit for time served, he has 297 days left on his sentence. He'll be eligible for parole after serving a third of that remaining time.

“You've got a few more months left in jail ... I hope you make good use of the time,” Justice Wilson told Magzoub. “You're still a young man, there's every reason to think that you'll have a good life moving forward.”