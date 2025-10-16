Kelowna News

More than $750,000 in contraband cigarettes seized in Kelowna

Big bust of illegal cigarettes

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP say they seized more than $750,000 worth of contraband cigarettes.

Police in Kelowna seized more than $750,000 worth of contraband cigarettes in addition to narcotics and a firearm during a search warrant last week.

Mounties said they raided a property in the 1700-block of Mackenzie Road, on Oct. 8, resulting in “one of the largest seizures of contraband tobacco and illicit drugs in Kelowna in recent years.”

More than 7,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes, large quantities of cannabis and various cannabis products, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, nicotine pouches, prescription medication and a firearm was seized, according to a Kelowna RCMP news release.

The smokes alone are worth over $750,000.

“We are seeing a growing trend of people in possession of unstamped and unregulated tobacco products,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie.

RCMP say the sale of contraband tobacco is often used to support other criminal activities such as drug trafficking or organized crime.

The black market cigarettes, which sell for cheaper than genuine product, are offered for sale alongside cannabis in many unregulated shops on First Nations reserves in the Okanagan.

“In this case, the male taken into custody at the scene is suspected to be involved in the trafficking of illicit and illegal tobacco and drugs,” said Sgt. Powrie.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.