Kelowna News

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival showcasing 'captivating' cinema at Kelowna Community Theatre

Mountain films for good

Photo: VIMFF Photo The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival Kelowna will be showcasing a curated list of top outdoors films.

Top outdoor, mountain-based features from filmmakers across the world will be on display in Kelowna, with tickets going to a good cause.

The annual Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) Kelowna will be hosted Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The festival brings captivating mountain films from around the world, featuring inspiring stories that highlight the beauty, risks and rewards of mountain adventure.

Guests will enjoy live music from Dan Tait, and a special presentation from Hugh Culver, who co-created the first expedition tours to the South Pole.

Tickets are $40 and are available at theatre.kelowna.ca. Proceeds will go directly to support Elevation Outdoors, which help provide life-changing outdoor programs, mentorships, and opportunities for youth in the the community who face barriers to participation.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first film starting at 7 p.m.