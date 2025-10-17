Kelowna News

Music for the Mighty raises over $40K for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Music helps support hospital

Photo: From left to right: Grant Petkau, Jarrett Boyetchko, Denise Zunker, Cheryl Fraser, Jordan Hansum, David Pfuetzner Music for the Mighty raises over $40,000 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, surpassing $100,000 donated in two years.

A group of Okanagan musicians helped raise more than $40,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Music for the Mighty, hosted at Revelry Food and Music Hub in downtown Kelowna, has now helped raise more than $100,000 over the past two years in support of the hospital’s Social Work Fund.

“The success of the event was made possible through the generous support of community partners, including Castanet, the presenting media sponsor, and Bannister Automotive Group, the evening’s drink sponsor," says David Pfuetzner, founder of Align West Homes and drummer for the event’s house band, Gun Shy.

“Their continued commitment to local families helped transform one night of music into lasting impact for those who need it most."

The evening featured speeches and performances that highlight the reason behind the cause.

“This community continues to show incredible heart. To see so many people come together with such generosity and purpose is truly inspiring. Every dollar raised goes directly to families who are facing the hardest moments of their lives, and knowing that gives this night real meaning,” says Pfuetzner.

The evening also held special meaning for Jordan Hansum, singer and guitarist for Gun Shy, whose daughter received life-saving care at BC Children’s Hospital.

“I’m often reminded how much good can come from community and creativity. Seeing my daughter's artwork help raise money for the hospital that saved her life really brings things full circle,” said Hansum.

One of the highlights of the evening came when Kelowna Home Hardware’s Pro Builders Supply donated tickets to their suite for the Blue Rodeo concert in Kelowna, sparking a bidding war.

Funds raised through Music for the Mighty directly support the Social Work Department at BC Children’s Hospital, which assists more than 300 families each year with vital services, like travel and meal vouchers, medical and feeding supplies, as well as emotional support.

Anyone interested in learning more or donating, click here.