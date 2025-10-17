Kelowna News

Kelowna mayor pleased with content of proposed bail reform bill

Bail bill 'good first step'

Kelowna’s mayor is thrilled the federal government is set to introduce legislation that would make it tougher for violent and repeat offenders to obtain bail.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Thursday he is set to introduce the bill in the House of Commons next week.

“We are very grateful at this time that bail reform for repeat offenders is within this legislation,” said Mayor Tom Dyas during a one-on-one interview with Castanet News.

“This is a great first step. Truly look forward to getting into the details, but knowing that repeat offenders - and it says that specifically - and there are also comments around break and enter and that kind of criminal activity.”

The city has been pushing hard for bail reform to curtail what it terms the “catch and release” system of justice where prolific offenders commit a crime, get arrested, receive bail and commit more crimes while on bail.

Dyas said he recognizes there are those who commit offences once, maybe twice that may have to be dealt with in a different way, but it’s the chronic offenders the city has been pushing to be dealt with more harshly.

“We have individuals which we have brought to the attention of (Justice) Minister (Sean) Fraser, that we have 15 individuals that have over 1,350 files in the last year, that’s just a chronic, repeat offender, a revolving door that we need to stop.

“But, the ability to deal with repeat offenders and also to bring into the bill that word of property, we know it’s a great first step, we just have to understand the details when they come before us within the next week or so.”