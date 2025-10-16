Kelowna News

Kelowna purchases downtown site, looking for new company to build hotel

City buys marina, hotel site

Photo: Wayne Moore City purchased former Willow Inn site from Westcorp

The City of Kelowna now owns a large chunk of its downtown including the site of a proposed hotel.

The city says it has purchased an office building at 1440-1460 Pandosy Street, the vacant development site at 289 Queensway Avenue and the Kelowna Marina from Westcorp.

The development site, which includes the former Willow Inn Hotel, was to have been the site of a 33-storey hotel, condominium and convention centre.

However, a series of delays including flooding in 2017, introduction of the speculation tax and the COVID-19 pandemic stalled plans.

Two years ago, after a fourth development permit lapsed, Westcorp vice-president of operations Gail Temple said the company was not prepared to move ahead at that time.

Speaking with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas said the city purchased the downtown assets for $27.8 million.

“Like any purchase there was a mortgage put on the property through the Municipal Finance Authority which gives us, as a city, some of the best rates that are out there,” said Dyas.

“The property does have revenue through parking, through the marina and rent in other areas.

“The loan will be offset by the revenue in all those areas and, once it goes through the process and a potential suitor is found to develop the property, then that property would be purchased outright or there would be an agreement to transfer that over to them.”

In the interim, Westcorp will continue to manage the office building, marina and parking lot, generating revenue for the city.

The city has also engaged the services of Avington Financial Limited, an international company who would look to bring together a major hotel, motivated developer and quality investment group to partner in bringing the hotel to life.

“It’s the direction we feel would be in the best interest of the city and downtown.

“Through this third party process, they are going to go out on our behalf on a worldwide level and see who would potentially be interested.”

Dyas said that process could take a couple of years to come together.

“This allows the city to be in the driver's seat in terms of what is happening in one of the key areas within our community,” said Dyas.

“We do recognize that area along the waterfront, Kerry Park, the pathways, the marina and everything is key to this community.

“Looking at establishing a world class destination within our downtown core, we believe is extremely important from an economic prosperity standpoint.”

In a brief statement emailed to Castanet, Westcorp says it shares the city's vision for this "key development site.

"We very much look forward to that vision being realized."