Pair of controlled burns underway on Kelowna's Knox Mountain and south of Highway 33

Photo: Contributed A controlled burn underway southeast of Kelowna.

Two controlled burns are now underway in Kelowna.

An 11-hectare burn has started on Kelowna's Knox Mountain.

That burn will reduce wildfire fuels and is a follow up to a similar burn in the same park on Oct. 3.

“Fire is a natural part of the ecosystem, and prescribed burns allow us to restore that balance,” said Dennis Craig, KFD’s assistant fire chief, in a news release Wedensday.

“This approach not only lowers wildfire risk but also promotes biodiversity and long-term forest health in Knox Mountain Park.”

A number of trails in the park are closed while the burn takes place.

Another burn is also taking place in the McCulloch area, southeast of Kelowna.

The BC Wildfire Service and the Westbank First Nation are conducting a 41-hectare cultural burn this week, on Westbank First Nation’s IR12, about 10 kilometres southeast of Kelowna and south of Highway 33.

Smoke will be visible from both sites for much of the day.