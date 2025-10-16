Pair of controlled burns underway on Kelowna's Knox Mountain and south of Highway 33
Controlled burns underway
Two controlled burns are now underway in Kelowna.
An 11-hectare burn has started on Kelowna's Knox Mountain.
That burn will reduce wildfire fuels and is a follow up to a similar burn in the same park on Oct. 3.
“Fire is a natural part of the ecosystem, and prescribed burns allow us to restore that balance,” said Dennis Craig, KFD’s assistant fire chief, in a news release Wedensday.
“This approach not only lowers wildfire risk but also promotes biodiversity and long-term forest health in Knox Mountain Park.”
A number of trails in the park are closed while the burn takes place.
Another burn is also taking place in the McCulloch area, southeast of Kelowna.
The BC Wildfire Service and the Westbank First Nation are conducting a 41-hectare cultural burn this week, on Westbank First Nation’s IR12, about 10 kilometres southeast of Kelowna and south of Highway 33.
Smoke will be visible from both sites for much of the day.
More Kelowna News
- Looking into detox needsPenticton - 11:03 am
- B.C.'s electricity systemWriter's Bloc - 11:00 am
- PM's speech draws praiseCanada - 10:53 am
- Nathan's hot dogs soldBusiness - 10:51 am
- Ex-ministers slam provinceAlberta - 10:49 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$848,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Cookie ***adoption Pending*** Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library